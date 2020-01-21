Firefighters attend blaze at building in Belfast
- 21 January 2020
More than 50 firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a three-storey building on University Road in south Belfast.
The NI Fire Service said it received calls at about 01:12 GMT on Tuesday.
At the height of the operation, there were nine appliances at the scene including a specialist command unit and an aerial appliance.
The fire service say they expect to remain there throughout Tuesday morning.
It said it had now "scaled back operations".