Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Colin Francis Duffy, 52, is on trial in relation to an attack on a police convoy in December 2013 - pictured here outside court in 2017

A covert recording of a conversation between two men alleged to be a high-profile republican and a fake holidaymaker has been played in court.

The discussion between Colin Duffy and the undercover operative was played was played to a Belfast court on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old is standing trial along with two other men on charges arising from a gun attack on a police convoy.

The incident happened in north Belfast in December 2013.

Semtex, RPGs, and detonators

Four months before the gun attack, it was alleged Mr Duffy struck up a conversation with a businessman called Goran while on holiday in Santa Ponsa, a coastal town on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Part of the recording features two men discussing Semtex, RPGs, and detonators as well as prices and transport for the items.

The prosecution claims the recording is Mr Duffy talking to a British Secret Service operative posing as an eastern European businessman who fought in the Yugoslav Wars.

The non-jury trial at Belfast Crown Court heard a three hour and 43 minute recording.

Alleged identities

The prosecution alleged 'UM1' on the recording is the undercover agent, using the moniker Goran, while 'UM2' is Mr Duffy.

The two men came became friendly after the man alleged to be Mr Duffy was asked for a lighter for a cigarette.

The recording played to the trial was made on the evening of 28 August, 2013.

UM2 told UM1 that he heard him talking to another man about tanks.

UM2 asked if he could sell him tanks then said: "I don't want the tank. Something else, could you sell it to me? For the right price?"

UM1 talked about transport being a problem.

UM2 asked: "Are we talking explosives, detonators that type of stuff?"

'Your bring it, I pay'

When UM1 mentioned Semtex, UM2 said: "Semtex, you can get that like, seriously?"

The men then discussed movement, to which UM2 said: "You bring it to a spot, I pick up and I pay."

UM1 told UM2 "going through Britain is impossible".

Discussing the best place to meet, UM2 said: "I'm not invisible ... I am red hot."

Also discussed were snipers and grenades, with UM2 asking the other man if they can penetrate armour.

Near the end of the conversation, UM2 asked the other man: "You can do that type of stuff?"

UM1 then gave UM2 his mobile number.

The pair discuss meeting in Amsterdam.

UM1 then told UM2 he would keep the phone line open for a month.

Attack on a police convoy

Four months after the secret recordings, a police convoy came under a gun attack in north Belfast.

Mr Duffy, along with Henry Fitzsimons, 50, and Alex McCrory, 57, were all charged with offences following the incident.

All three, whose addresses are the subject of a reporting restriction, have been charged with, and deny preparing and directing terrorism, and membership or professing to be members of the IRA.

Fitzsimons and McCrory are also charged with and deny attempting to murder police in the convoy, and possessing the two AK47 assault rifles and ammunition used in the north Belfast attack.