Image copyright Castlebrooke Investments Image caption Castlebrooke Investments say they want to begin work on site "as soon as possible"

Outline planning approval has been granted for a revised version of the 'Tribeca' development in Belfast.

The £500m project, by Castlebrooke Investments, proposes to regenerate the city's Cathedral Quarter.

A vote on a revised masterplan, which will retain more of the area's historic buildings, received backing by Belfast City Council's planning committee on Tuesday.

The project, including its name, has encountered some opposition.

Castlebrooke Investments has properties on 12 acres between Royal Avenue and the Cathedral Quarter, a project formerly known as Royal Exchange.

The developer, who put the new plan to a voluntary ten-week public consultation, said it would "incorporate a greater degree of retention of non-listed building fabric which further retains the best elements of the historic streetscape".

Image copyright Castlebrooke Investments Image caption The developer says it wants to bring North Street Arcade back into use

Planning permission has already been granted for the first phase, with Tuesday night's approval covering the remaining two thirds of the site.

Jonathan Mitchell, director of Castlebrooke Investments, said: "We have been working on Tribeca Belfast for many years and it is fantastic to see such a significant step forward taking place today.

"We listened to the concerns of interested parties through our voluntary public consultation process and this effort has been recognised by Belfast City Council.

"Our attention now turns to moving forwards with our detailed plans and beginning work on site as soon as possible."

The project has been opposed by campaigners from the group 'Save Cathedral Quarter'.

It had urged councillors to reject the new plans and described it as "yet another planning application that will only inflate land prices and push more people out of the city, with an ill-conceived scheme that is unbuildable in its current form".