Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The Crane Stockham Valve factory in east Belfast is part of US firm Crane Co

A US-owned factory in east Belfast is closing next year which could mean the loss of up to 88 jobs.

Crane Co, which is headquartered in Connecticut, makes valves and pipe fittings off the Cregagh Road.

The company said some staff will move to a smaller office and others will be redeployed to other factories.

The global US firm employs 12,000 workers worldwide. It said market forces led to losses over the past five years.

The most recent accounts show its UK operations posted a loss of £2.7m in 2018.