Image copyright Getty Images

A stalking victim has told The Irish News about her ordeal after being seriously assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.

James McQuillan, 29, attacked Ciara Hindman, 26, in her east Belfast apartment in February 2019 following "a sustained campaign of harassment".

Ms Hindman said the stalking "never leaves you".

McQuillan, of Bangor Road, Newtownards, was given a nine-month suspended sentence.

He was convicted earlier in January of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, threats to kill and breaching a non-molestation order.

The Irish News also reports on Belfast City Council's decision to approve a controversial city centre development despite objections from heritage bodies.

Outline planning approval has been granted for a revised version of the 'Tribeca' development.

Image copyright Castlebrooke Investments Image caption Castlebrooke Investments say they want to begin work on site "as soon as possible"

The £500m project, by Castlebrooke Investments, proposes to regenerate the city's Cathedral Quarter.

A man from Northern Ireland has died in Las Vegas, just 48 hours after getting married, the Belfast Telegraph reports.

Gary Love, 33, a father of two, had travelled to the city from Waringstown, County Down, to marry his long-term partner.

His father speaks of his shock at the sudden death of his son who he said had been to see Dubliner Conor McGregor winning his UFC 246 fight in the city before he died.

The paper also reports on a court case involving a County Antrim woman who stole £10,000 from a church's nursery group.

It says 44-year-old Joanne Montgomery, of The Beeches Manor, Stoneyford, had pleaded guilty in November 2019 to one charge of committing fraud by abusing the position she held with Little Oaks Pre-School.

Image caption Police officers at one of the properties raided as part of a major investigation into international money laundering

The News Letter's front page covers the story of a £215m international money laundering operation broken up by the PSNI.

Seven people were arrested following a multi-agency operation, carried out over two days.

A senior detective described it as "one of the most significant live investigations into money laundering in the UK".

Image copyright News Letter

It also reports on a pay rise of £1,000 for MLAs - taking salaries to £50,500.

It says the increase has been branded a "slap in the face to nurses" and a rise about which "most people can only dream".

Alan McQuillan, a former member of the body which set the pay increase, said MLAs will get a further rise of £500 in April, which he said was "fair enough".

Image copyright Daily Mirror

The High Court has heard that a man charged with murdering a baby is facing deportation proceedings in the Republic of Ireland and does not have permission to stay in the UK.

Sharyar Ali, 31, of Westenra Terrace, Monaghan, is originally from Pakistan.

He is accused of murdering 11-month-old Hunter McGleenon who died in Keady, County Armagh in November 2019.

Further details of the case emerged during a bail hearing on Tuesday, which was adjourned for further inquiries with officials in both jurisdictions.