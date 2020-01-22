Image copyright Niall Carson/PA Image caption Michelle O'Neill says MLAs had no input into the decision to increase pay

Northern Ireland's deputy first minister has said an increase in the annual salary of Northern Ireland Assembly members is "unjustifiable".

On Tuesday, it was revealed that MLAs are set to get a £1,000 pay increase.

The hike will see their pay increase from £49,500 to £50,500.

Michelle O'Neill tweeted that the pay is "set by and independent body, not by MLAs" and the assembly members had "no input into this decision, nor did they seek it".

SDLP MLAs Pat Catney and Daniel McCrossan said they would be donating their pay rises to mental health charities.

Skip Twitter post by @McCrossanMLA Today MLA’s received a pay rise. People are rightly angered & outraged. Our nurses & teachers are on the streets to fight for a pay rise they deserve. Politicians should not accept the increase. I will donate the increase to local mental health charities. — Daniel McCrossan MLA 🕊🇪🇺 (@McCrossanMLA) January 21, 2020 Report

A DUP spokesperson said: "It is right that MLAs do not take decisions on their pay and office cost allowances. We support the independence of this process."

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said it was "a slap in the face to nurses who stood on freezing pickets for months for pay parity, and the civil service staff who are still taking industrial action to get what they deserve".

Image copyright Pool/Getty Images Image caption The assembly sat for the first time in three years on 11 January

MLAs were due to receive the extra money over the past three years, but the increase was blocked by the former NI Secretary of State Karen Bradley.

She was asked to withhold the money by the Assembly Commission because Stormont was in suspension.

But assembly members can now expect to see more money in their first pay packet following the return of devolution to Stormont.

The current rules on salaries and expenses were set by the Independent Financial Review Panel following a report it produced in March 2016, but the panel is not functioning at present.