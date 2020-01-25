Image copyright Oleg Elkov/GETTY IMAGES

Our newspaper review starts this week with a Londonderry woman who donated a kidney to her husband after being confirmed as a donor match despite "lottery-like odds".

Melissa Mensah, from Galliagh but now living in Liverpool, donated one of her kidneys to her husband in December, the Derry Journal reports.

The couple said it was "unbelievable" to discover she was a suitable match considering "miniscule" odds.

Mrs Mensah said they were now looking forward to "a bit of normality".

Several crime stories also hit the headlines in Northern Ireland's weekly papers - including, in the Derry Journal, the story of a man in his 60s hospitalised following a "nasty attack" in Londonderry.

The man was punched and ordered to hand over his mobile phone and bag. A man was later arrested in connection with the incident, the paper says.

Meanwhile, the Fermanagh Herald reports a rise in physical attacks on staff at the South West Acute Hospital.

It says the number of attacks reported by staff rose by almost 40% over one year.

Figures released following a Freedom of Information request by the Fermanagh Herald outlines a total of 68 reported physical attacks on staff at the local hospital in 2019.

The paper's lead story is about a local community "braced" for big water bills.

It says residents could face bills of hundreds of pounds because the water system is at the "tipping point" of collapse.

Back to crime, and the Down Recorder reports that a woman was left terrified when armed men raided her home on Monday morning.

The woman was threatened by two armed men at her home near Downpatrick.

The men fled in a stolen car that was later found abandoned.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Peter Weir has been asked to urgently examine plans to merge three post-primary schools in Downpatrick, according to the paper.

A decision is awaited on plans to merge St Patrick's Grammar School, St Mary's High School and De La Salle High School following a two-month public consultation by the Education Authority last autumn.

Cormac Artt, from the Red High Parents and Friends Association, told the Down Recorder the parents' body had pledged to continue to fight against the proposed merger.

He said they were determined to highlight the shortcomings of the "short-sighted and poorly thought-out proposal".

Larne town hall will become a new venue for weddings and same-sex civil partnership registrations despite some opposition within the local council.

The Larne Times reports that Mid and East Antrim Borough Council approved a proposal to use the town centre building for the occasions with opposition recorded from DUP councillor Tommy Nicholl.

The paper says a report on new legislation for same sex marriages was discussed behind closed doors by the council.

It claimed the council had "rejected advice that staff members would be compelled to carry out same sex marriages".

DUP councillor Paul Reid reportedly said the issue was "a matter of conscience".

The Craigavon community has backed a campaign to help cover the funeral costs of 25-year-old father-of-one Nathan Gibson, who was murdered on 16 January.

The Lurgan Mail reports that a fundraising campaign has been launched to support Mr Gibson's fiancee "to get through this all".

A 40-year-old man has been charged with Mr Gibson's murder.

The paper also reveals a partnership between the local councils and schools in a bid to reduce the amount of single-use plastic.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is encouraging schools to sign a pledge to become plastic-free.

Elsehwere, The Strabane Chronicle highlights a call for a new building for a mental health support service in the town.

The Koram Centre needs space to cater for 1,500 clients, the paper reports.

Eva Johnston, from the centre, told the paper that their waiting list had grown due to limited accommodation.

The weekly papers would not be complete without sport and a young football fan told the paper that he was "totally star-struck" after meeting two "football legends" on a trip to Manchester.

Tristan McCauley, 12, had travelled to Liverpool with his family to see Liverpool FC defeat Manchester United at Anfield.

He was delighted to meet Liverpool's Takumi Minamino and Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti.