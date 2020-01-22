Image copyright Getty Images

Eight abortions were carried out in hospitals in Northern Ireland during 2018/19, according to figures from the Department of Health.

That compares to twelve terminations carried out the year before.

Last autumn, the law on abortion changed. It was decriminalised and women who require an abortion can continue to be financially supported to avail of services in England.

A new framework giving lawful access to services will be in effect by 31 March.

Government figures released last June showed that 1053 women from Northern Ireland travelled to England and Wales for abortions in 2018.