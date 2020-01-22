Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Rory Best, pictured attending the trial in 2018

The former Ulster and Ireland rugby captain Rory Best has said he regrets attending the rugby rape trial in Belfast in 2018.

Paddy Jackson was acquitted of rape and sexual assault at Belfast Crown Court. Stuart Olding was cleared of rape.

Rory Best was asked to be a character witness for Mr Jackson, but did not give evidence.

He has been reflecting on the trial in an interview for the Irish media company 'Off The Ball'.

The former captain faced criticism for sitting in the public gallery on the third day of the trial, the same day the woman who alleged she was raped started to give evidence.

"That is one of the things that I am sorry for," he said.

"It was never, never my intention to cause any more distress on what was a very, very difficult day for that poor girl anyway."

It was mentioned in court that Mr Jackson and Mr Best were good friends and Mr Jackson had once babysat Mr Best's children.

During the trial, the judge told the jury: "The only reason why Mr Rory Best was in this court last week was because he was directed to be here by senior counsel."

Paddy Jackson was acquitted of the charges against him

"Bad advice"

Asked to reflect on the case, Rory Best told 'Off The Ball': "In hindsight, it was bad advice to be there".

He added he received a "social media backlash" at the time.

Mr Best said he should have sought independent advice on attending the trial.

He said: "It turned it into a circus and it put a lot more pressure on something that was very sensitive."

Paddy Jackson, who now plays rugby for London Irish, has always denied the accusations.

At the conclusion of the nine week trial, both he and then Ulster teammate Stuart Olding were acquitted of the charges against them.

Two other men were also charged and acquitted in connection with the case.