Image copyright Carlo107/Getty

The Stormont executive is to set up a new working group on mental wellbeing and resilience.

The decision was made during a special meeting about the planning of crucial public services where mental health was high on the agenda.

It is the first time that the executive has shown a collective show of determination and unity to tackle mental health issues including suicide.

First Minister Arlene Foster welcomed the news.

She said: "It was very clear from our discussion that we share a determination to play our part in improving society's mental health and wellbeing.

'Mental health does not discriminate'

"I welcome the Health Minister Robin Swann's drive to tackle this issue and can assure him of the support of the executive in delivering improvements."

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said: "Mental health does not discriminate. It's an issue that affects people in all walks of life, across all communities.

"This is not just a matter for the Department of Health. It is much broader, much more complex and all ministers have a role to play.

"All parties in the executive recognise this and we are all committed to keeping this issue at the heart of government.

"We will work across departments and sectors to tackle this issue from every angle."

'Suicide prevention top priority'

The health minister said he was committed to doing everything he could "to improve people's mental health and wellbeing".

However, Mr Swann added that the issue requires a "strategic, coordinated and sustained approach" across government departments.

"I very much welcome the support of the entire executive in making suicide prevention and mental health a top priority and the commitment to work across departmental boundaries to make progress on this crucial issue."

The makeup of the group and its remit will be agreed at next Monday's executive meeting.

The BBC understands that as well as government ministers, the group will also have representatives from professionals and community experts.

It is hoped the group will benefit from examples of international best practice and will, overall, have an holistic approach.