Image caption Malcolm McKeown was found dead in his car in Waringstown in August 2019

Two men, aged 30 and 31, have been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Malcolm McKeown in Waringstown, County Down, in 2019.

Mr McKeown, a father-of-three, was shot six times shortly after he left a service station shop in the village on 19 August.

The 54-year-old's body was discovered in his car behind the service station.

The two men have been taken to Musgrave PSNI station for questioning.

In the days immediately after the murder, two men aged 24 and 25 appeared in court charged with murdering Mr McKeown.