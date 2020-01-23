Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Assembly members can expect to see the extra money in their first pay packet since Stormont returned

The Assembly Commission is expected to meet on Thursday to discuss the request to halt a pay rise for MLAs.

On Wednesday, the five main Stormont parties said they shared broad public dismay about the decision to boost MLAs' salaries by £1,000.

The pay is due to rise from £49,500 to £50,500 but the party leaders asked the Assembly Commission to halt this until the decision is reviewed.

Some MLAs have already offered to donate their increase to charity.

The current rules on assembly members' salaries and expenses were set by the Independent Financial Review Panel (IFRP) in 2016.

Stormont's devolved government collapsed the following year and the panel's members terms later expired, but the IFRP's determination from 2016 still applies.

'Broad public dismay'

That determination provides MLAs with a £500 annual increase to their salaries, but pay rises were blocked while devolution was suspended after a request from the Assembly Commission to the then Secretary of State Karen Bradley.

With devolution restored, MLAs are due to automatically receive a £1,000 uplift - for the two years they did not get the additional money while Stormont was not running.

However, many of the 90 MLAs have said they did not have any input into this decision and have offered to donate the money to charity.

Image copyright Pool/Getty Images Image caption The assembly sat for the first time in three years on 11 January

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the five main party leaders said: "We share the broad public dismay at this development, only a matter of days after the assembly and institutions have been fully restored.

"We have had a range of concerns over time around recommendations emerging from the Independent Financial Review Panel.

"We are jointly asking the Assembly Commission that any pay proposal is immediately deferred until the work of the Financial Review Panel has been comprehensively reviewed, and a new panel has the opportunity to consider this matter again and produce a fresh determination.

"We recognise that a number of MLAs and parties have indicated if the proposed pay increase cannot be halted, they will donate any additional sum to local causes and charities."

On Wednesday evening, a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Assembly said: "The Speaker is mindful of the concerns expressed by the five main political parties in relation to the Independent Financial Review Panel's inflationary increases to MLA salaries arising from its 2016 determination.

"He has therefore invited Assembly Commission members and those members who are due to be appointed to the commission, to attend a meeting tomorrow afternoon, to discuss how those concerns might be addressed."

The IFRP was established by the Assembly Commission in 2011 to make independent determinations in relation to MLAs' salaries, allowances and pensions.

Under its 2016 determination, MLAs are due to receive another £500 rise in April 2020, unless the assembly establishes another mechanism to deal with MLA pay.