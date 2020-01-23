Ahoghill: Flat damaged in petrol bomb attack
- 23 January 2020
A flat has been damaged after a petrol bomb attack in Ahoghill, County Antrim.
Police said two petrol bombs were thrown at a ground floor flat in Brookfield Gardens at about 23:30 GMT on Wednesday night.
One of the petrol bombs landed in the living room after smashing through a window. The fire was put out by a man who was in the house at the time.
The police have appealed for information.