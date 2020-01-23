Image copyright Geograph/Albert Bridge Image caption Planning approval has been granted, subject to a number of conditions

Planning approval has been given to revised plans for the 'George Best Hotel' in Belfast city centre.

The delayed project came before the planning committee of Belfast City Council on Thursday night.

Approval was given subject to a number of conditions.

The property group, Signature Living, bought the Scottish Mutual Building in 2017 with plans to invest £15m in the project.

The hotel was due to open in 2018, but has been met by delays, with some staff being offered redundancy packages.

The Liverpool-based developer, Lawerence Kenwright, wrote to the council after it began an investigation into work being carried out at the site.

On Thursday night, a number of concerns were raised about the revised proposals.

The Historical Environmental Division (HED) from the Department for Communities cited issues such as the impact on the architectural and historic qualities of the Grade B1 listed building.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The hotel is to be named after the former Manchester United and Northern Ireland player George Best

HED have concerns about the use of dry lining and have called for developers to retain and repair original features including skirtings and doors where possible.

The Department for Infrastructure will now look at the revised plans before they will be fully approved.