Developers JMK Group says construction is expected to begin in spring 2020

Planning has been approved for a new 276-bed hotel in the Titanic Quarter in Belfast.

The decision was taken at Belfast City Council's planning committee on Thursday night.

The project, in Hamilton Dock beside the Titanic Belfast visitor centre, will be the first in Northern Ireland for developers JMK Group.

They say construction is expected to begin in spring 2020, with an opening date in summer 2021.

The hotel, located off the Queen's Road, will be the third to open in the Titanic Quarter.

The hotel will be the third to open in the Titanic Quarter

A Premier Inn was part built as part of the first phase of the area's development and the boutique Titanic Hotel opened in 2017.

John Kajani, of the JMK Group, said: "We look forward to introducing our chosen brand of the hotel in due course and begin construction on this new landmark for the Titanic Quarter."