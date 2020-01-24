Bodies of three children found in County Dublin
- 24 January 2020
Gardaí have said they are investigating after the bodies of three children were found at a house in Newcastle, County Dublin, on Friday.
They described the deaths of two boys and a girl as "unexplained".
A woman in her 40s has been taken to Tallaght Hospital.
Gardai were called to the property at about 19:00 local time and the scene has been preserved and the Office of the State Pathologist has been informed.