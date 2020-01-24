Bodies of three children found in County Dublin

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Gardaí have described the deaths as "unexplained"

Gardaí have said they are investigating after the bodies of three children were found at a house in Newcastle, County Dublin, on Friday.

They described the deaths of two boys and a girl as "unexplained".

A woman in her 40s has been taken to Tallaght Hospital.

Gardai were called to the property at about 19:00 local time and the scene has been preserved and the Office of the State Pathologist has been informed.