Weather warnings for ice and wintry showers

Warnings are in place for ice and wintry showers across much of the island of Ireland until Monday morning.

Snow has been falling in some areas and is expected to continue on high ground above 150m (approx 500ft).

The UK Met Office and Met Éireann issued the warnings as the mix of rain and snow moved in on Sunday night and into the early hours of Monday.

Untreated roads across the island will be icy for the morning commute.

A covering of snow in some areas on Monday morning is expected, up to a few centimetres in places.

The showery nature of the rain/snow mix means amounts will vary from place to place.

It is likely that northern and western counties will receive more wintry weather than other parts.

Analysis by BBC News NI weather presenter Cecelia Daly

After a quiet spell of weather last week with exceptionally mild temperatures, the week ahead will remind us we are still very much in the winter season.

Monday will see daytime temperatures of just 3 to 6 degrees Celsius.

Compare that to 14 Celsius which we had in a few areas last week.

There will also be a cold, gusty wind blowing which will make it feel closer to zero due to the wind chill factor.

During Monday there will be a mix of sunshine and occasional wintry showers.

The Met Office weather warning is in place until 10:00 GMT while the Met Éireann warning is in place until 11:00 local time.

The height above sea level where snow is expected is likely to rise to about 200-300 meters by the afternoon.

The cold snap is forecast to continue Monday night into Tuesday.

Later in the week it will turn milder again