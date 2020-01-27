Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The JustPark app replaced ParkMobile in January

The Department for Infrastructure has apologised after people were issued parking tickets in error after problems with its new mobile parking app.

JustPark, which replaced ParkMobile in January, said it had experienced "teething problems".

Several users told BBC News NI they received error messages, incorrect bills and parking charge notices (PCN).

Individuals who incorrectly received a parking ticket will be refunded, the department said.

The Department for Infrastructure announced the change in provider at the beginning of January.

Image copyright JustPark Image caption Error messages claimed drivers already had a booking preventing them from starting new parking sessions

JustPark charges a transaction fee of eight pence per session, which is cheaper than the previous provider.

Some motorists have claimed they were unable to cancel bookings or received error messages, saying they already had a booking - preventing them from starting a new parking session.

Those who were unable to cancel their sessions said they were billed by JustPark for more than they should have been and the company refunded the money when contacted.

A Just Park spokesperson said thousands of people have been using the app and acknowledged it had experienced "teething problems".

In a statement, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said they were "made aware of an issue" and "acted swiftly" to establish the detail.

"Immediate action has been taken to investigate and the department has been assured by the company chief executive that the problem has been identified and rectified," they said.

"As a result a small number of people did receive a PCN in error and they will be refunded.

"The department apologises for any inconvenience caused."