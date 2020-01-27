Image copyright National Museums NI Image caption Researchers used a portable x-ray machine and DNA sampling to shed new light on Takabuti's demise

A murder mystery dating back 2,600 years may have been solved with the help of Northern Ireland academics.

Takabuti, the famous Egyptian mummy on display at the Ulster Museum, died in a violent knife attack.

The revelation that she suffered a fatal stab wound to the back comes on the 185th anniversary of her unwrapping in 1835.

Researchers also discovered Takabuti may well have been of European descent.

Experts from National Museums NI, University of Manchester, Queen's University Belfast and Kingsbridge Private Hospital in Belfast used a portable x-ray machine and DNA sampling to shed new light on an ancient mystery.

Dr Greer Ramsey, the curator of archaeology at National Museums NI, said there was a "rich history of testing Takabuti since she was first unwrapped in Belfast in 1835".

"But in recent years she has undergone x-rays, CT scans, hair analysis and radio carbon dating.

"The latest tests include DNA analysis and further interpretations of CT scans which provides us with new and much more detailed information."

The team also found Takabuti had an extra tooth - 33 instead of 32 - something which only occurs in 0.02% of the population and an extra vertebrae, which only occurs 2% of people.

And the murder victim's heart, previously thought to have been missing, was identified by the state-of-the-art technology used by the researchers as intact and perfectly preserved.

Dr Greer said: "The significance of confirming Takabuti's heart is present cannot be underestimated, as in ancient Egypt this organ was removed in the afterlife and weighed to decide whether or not the person had led a good life.

"If it was too heavy it was eaten by the demon Ammit and your journey to the afterlife would fail."

What we know about Takabuti

She lived in Thebes during the 25th Dynasty, about 2,600 years ago

Her father, Nepare, was a priest in the Temple of Amun, Karnak, and her mother, Tasenirit, a house mistress

Takabuti was assumed to be married as she was mistress of a house in Thebes

She died in her 20s and was buried near the Temple of Hatsheput

She was 5ft tall

Takabuti died from a stab wound to the back

Takabuti's mother was of European or Caucasian descent. However it is not possible to say, from these recent findings, that Takabuti was a foreigner in Egypt and came there from elsewhere

Her heart is present: previous examinations had missed it

She had an extra tooth (33 instead of 32) something which only occurs in 0.02% of the population

She had an extra vertebra which only occurs in 2% of the population

Takabuti was acquired in the ancient Egyptian city of Thebes (now Luxor) by Thomas Greg from Holywood, County Down, and brought to Belfast in 1834.

Since being unveiled at the Ulster Museum, the 'young' mummy - she is thought to have died in her 20s - has been the star attraction for visitors.

Professor Eileen Murphy, a bioarchaeologist from Queen's University, said: "It has been an incredible privilege to have been involved in modern research that has really helped enlighten us about Takabuti's life and death.

"The latest research programme has provided some astounding results.

"It is frequently commented that she looks very peaceful lying within her coffin but now we know that her final moments were anything but and that she died at the hand of another."