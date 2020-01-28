Microsoft to establish Belfast cyber security centre

Image copyright matejmo Image caption Economy Minister Diane Dodds said the investment was a result of the talent available in NI

Global tech company Microsoft has chosen Belfast as its location for a new cyber security centre.

Eighty-five new jobs will be created as part of the move and the Department for the Economy is providing £800,000 in funding for pre-employment training places at Belfast Met.

Microsoft already employs 28 people at its Belfast offices.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds said the investment was a result of the talent available in Northern Ireland.

"Microsoft is collaborating with my department and the college to develop Assured Skills Academies for participants to up-skill and compete for roles in the company's new cyber security centre," she said.

The cyber security sector has been growing in Northern Ireland and its expansion forms part of the New Decade, New Approach deal.

Stormont has committed to promoting Northern Ireland as a global cyber security hub with the aim of having 5,000 professionals in the field by 2030.

All students who complete the academy will be ensured a job interview with Microsoft for consideration for the new positions.

Invest Northern Ireland has offered £150,000 of support towards the creation of 25 of the 85 planned roles.

Microsoft's Darren Dillon said: "We're delighted to be able to establish this new cyber security centre here in Northern Ireland which will provide support to Microsoft's largest enterprise customers across Europe, Middle East and Africa."