Northern Ireland's special educational needs sector will benefit from a reallocation of money across Stormont departments.

The move was announced by the Department of Finance, as part of a reallocation exercise known as a monitoring round.

The Education Authority is getting £19m to help ease pressures around teachers pay and other non-teaching staff.

The Education Department will get £10m for special needs education.

This can be used to address the backlog in assessment and diagnosis as well as cover costs such as transport.

People affected by the contaminated blood scandal will receive £1m to alleviate the financial hardship experienced by many of those affected.

The funding will begin a process which will be increased later in the year.

Victims in Northern Ireland receive an annual payment that is less than those in England, Scotland and Wales.

The difference can be as much as £14,000 a year.

Brexit money

More than £6m of Treasury funding to prepare for a no-deal Brexit has now been reallocated.

A little over £1m is being allocated to take forward the recommendations of the Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) Inquiry.

Further education colleges will get £4m will address ongoing cost pressures.

The Department for Infrastructure will receive £2.8m towards street lighting and winter services like gritting.

The Belfast Transport Hub project will also be allocated £2m.