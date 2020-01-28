Image caption Most MoT tests for cars and light vehicles have been suspended

The vast majority of MoT tests in Northern Ireland have been suspended due to safety concerns about equipment used during the tests.

BBC News NI looks at the background to the situation and how it is affecting thousands of motorists.

Why have MoT tests been suspended?

Tests are suspended because cracks have been found in most vehicle lifts in Northern Ireland's 15 MoT centres.

The equipment is used by staff to examine underneath cars and vans.

During a recent in-depth inspection of all testing centres, signs of cracking were identified in 48 out of the 55 lifts in operation.

The Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) asked the firm which supplied the lifts to carry out repairs, but an insurance inspector was not satisfied with the attempt to fix them.

As a result, most MoT tests for cars and light vehicles in Northern Ireland were suspended with immediate effect on Monday 27 January.

Have all MoT tests been cancelled?

No - the suspension only applies to cars and light vehicles such as vans.

MoT tests for heavy goods vehicles and buses are continuing as normal.

What if I have a test booked?

Customers who have an MoT test on Tuesday for a car or light vehicle have been told not to attend as their test will not be carried out.

Those affected are also being advised by the DVA to keep an eye on the nidirect website for further information.

How long is the MoT suspension going to last?

The DVA has said it could take weeks, or possibly months, to resolve the situation if the defective lifts have to be replaced.

Its chief executive, Paul Duffy, said the agency was looking at a number of options, including repair and replacement.

He said each of the 55 lifts could cost £30,000 to £40,000 to replace.

Image caption Scissor lifts are used in MOT centres to inspect underneath vehicles

My MoT certificate is due to expire - can I drive my vehicle without a new test?

That depends on what you drive - if your car or light vehicle is five years old, or more, it will be eligible for a Temporary Exemption Certificate.

These exemptions will extend a vehicle's MOT certificate by four months.

The certificates will be issued automatically by the DVA to drivers whose MOT appointment has been cancelled by the DVA.

However, these exemptions will not issued for four-year-old cars or taxis.

Why are four-year-old cars being excluded from the exemptions?

Four-year-old cars have never been through an MoT test before, meaning they do not have an MoT test certificate to extend.

Why are taxis being excluded from the exemptions?

Taxis require a higher level of safety checks because they provide a service to the public, as opposed to private vehicles.

Taxis are covered by different legislation and are subject to a PSV [Public Service Vehicle] test.

Am I insured to drive if I do not have an up-to-date MoT test certificate?

Motorists in this situation should check with their insurance provider, according to the Association of British Insurers.

Most drivers affected by the recent MoT cancellations/suspension will automatically receive a Temporary Exemption Certificate (see above).

Malcolm Tarling from the Association of British Insurers. said all motor insurance policies will "as a matter of course, expect you to keep your vehicle in a roadworthy condition and be on the road legally".

He added that "in normal circumstances" that would mean having an MoT certificate.

Mr Tarling advised motorists to talk to their insurer about "these quite unusual circumstances" and let them know if they have received an exemption.

"I think insurers are going to keep a very close eye on the situation and they will be guided by the advice the authorities in Northern Ireland are giving out," he added.

When were the cracks in the vehicle lifts first noticed?

Image caption The BBC obtained a picture of a crack in a lift at one of the vehicle test centres in Northern Ireland

Signs of cracking on MoT lifts were first discovered in November 2019 during a routine inspection of Larne MoT centre in County Antrim.

It was detected by the firm which supplies the lifts, and which is responsible for the regular examination and maintenance of the equipment.

The same firm then began an in-depth inspection of all vehicle lifts in operation across Northern Ireland's 15 MoT centres.

On 15 January, it reported the results to the DVA, having identified signs of cracking on 48 out of the 55 lifts.