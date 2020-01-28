Image copyright Pacemaker

An Ulster Unionist assembly member has expressed concern at the process to appoint a new deputy chief constable.

Alan Chambers was to have been one of five politicians involved but has withdrawn from the interview panel.

In a letter to the Policing Board, Mr Chambers said the process needed to be "rigorously fair".

He said the shortlist "did not leave me [him] with this impression". The board said the process has been subjected to independent scrutiny at all stages.

Acting Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin was not shortlisted for interview

One of those overlooked in the shortlist is the man who is currently acting as Deputy Chief Constable (DCC) Stephen Martin.

Within days of learning that he had not been selected for interview, he announced he would retire with effect from February.

He has been temporary DCC since August 2018 and was among the final candidates interviewed for the post of chief constable last year.

Alan Chambers withdrew because he was concerned about the selection process

In his letter, Mr Chambers did not go into the details behind his decision.

But he said his confidence in the recruitment process fell "far short of where it needs to be".

It is understood four out of eight applicants missed out on being called for interview on the basis of their application forms.

Interviews for the £168,000-a-year post will be held this week, with the outcome due to be announced on 30 January.

Among those shortlisted are two assistant chief constables, Barbara Gray and Mark Hamilton, and two external candidates who formerly served in the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

The task of filling senior positions falls to the Policing Board.

Its panel normally includes a member from each of the five main political parties.

In a statement, the board defended the selection process, adding it has been subjected to "independent scrutiny at all stages to provide additional probity and transparency".