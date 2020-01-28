Northern Ireland

Man, 48, arrested after man in his 20s dies in Bangor

  • 28 January 2020
Police at the scene

A 48-year-old man has been arrested following the death of a man in his 20s in Bangor, County Down, on Tuesday.

He has been taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death at a property in Crochan Court.

A forensic examination is ongoing and there are no further details at present.