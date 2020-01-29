Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption The couple said they would try to take their case to the Court of Appeal

Primary school selection criteria, MoT woes, Emma DeSouza's citizenship campaign and Bear Grylls' family all make headlines on Wednesday.

One in three primary schools face potential court challenges after continuing to use banned selection criteria two years after a judge's ruling, according the Irish News.

The newspaper's investigation indentified more than 260 primary schools which could be found to discriminate against pupils applying for P1 places.

It reports that two years ago a judge banned a school from giving preferential treatment to the children of staff and governors, or children whose family members attended the school.

Legal sources told the Irish News that costs to the schools could be significant if any action is taken.

Campaign goes stateside

The Irish News also has the story that Emma DeSouza, the Northern Irish woman who took a case against the Home office after it deemed she was British when her US-born husband applied for a residence card, will take her campaign to the US.

In 2017, she won a case against the Home Office.

But last year an immigration tribunal upheld an appeal of the case, brought by the Home Office.

The Good Friday Agreement allows people to identify as British, Irish or both.

But the Home Office argued people born in Northern Ireland remained British citizens according to the law, even if they identify as Irish.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Conor, Carla, and Darragh McGinley pictured with their father, Andrew McGinley

The Daily Mirror splashes with news that a woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of the bodies of three children in Dublin.

The bodies of Conor, nine, Darragh, seven, and three-year-old Carla McGinley, were discovered in their house in Parson's Court, Newcastle, on Friday evening.

Gardaí said the woman, who is in her 40s, was found at the scene.

She had been receiving treatment at Tallaght University Hospital and is now being detained at Clondalkin Garda station.

Image copyright Psni/family Image caption The body of Padraig Fox was discovered at a flat in Burrendale Park Road in Newcastle

The Mirror also carries the details about the man who admitted causing the death of a vulnerable man with one punch has been sentenced to six years.

Donach Rice, 22, from Kilkeel Road, Annalong, will serve three years in prison and three on licence.

At Belfast's Crown Court on Tuesday, the judge said Rice had shown a "shocking indifference" to Padraig Fox's life.

Mr Fox was found dead at a flat in Burrendale Park Road, Newcastle, on 8 December 2018.

After hitting Mr Fox, Rice did not ring an ambulance straight away.

The court was told that, instead, he left to cash in a betting slip for £7.60 belonging to the dead man.

'MoT misery'

The ongoing debacle over the suspension of MoT tests for cars and light vehicles in Northern Ireland makes the front page of the News Letter.

An inspection of vehicle lifts in NI's MoT centres previously detected "signs of cracking" in 48 of 55 lifts.

The Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) said it could take months to replace faulty equipment responsible for the suspension for MoT tests.

Image caption The BBC obtained a picture of a crack in a lift at one of the vehicle test centres in Northern Ireland

Residents in north Belfast have welcomed the redevelopment of a Belfast peace wall, according to the The Belfast Telegraph.

Work began in Duncairn Gardens on Tuesday morning as the Department of Justice hired contractors to rip the rusted barrier down.

It will be replaced with a more modern peaceline with the bottom half made of brick, while the top half will have a fence that will allow more natural light through to the adjoining properties, the Telegraph said.

The Belfast Telegraph also interviews the mother of a boy murdered by the IRA alongside Lord Mountbatten has said the producers of the popular TV series The Crown "must be truthful" over its depiction.

On 27 August 1979, Lord Louis Mountbatten, the Queen's second cousin, and three others were killed after a bomb exploded on his fishing boat in County Sligo.

Image copyright PA Image caption Lord Louis Mountbatten was killed when the IRA blew up his fishing boat

A few hours later, two IRA bombs went off at Narrow Water, near Warrenpoint in County Down, killing 18 soldiers.

It was the highest death toll suffered by the Army on a single day in NI.

Paul Maxwell, 15, from Fermanagh was working as a boat boy at the time.

His mother, Mary Hornsey, told the Telegraph: "There are two aspects of truth - the kind that we can make up that we want to see and the actual truth."

Image caption Relatives of the TV star Bear Grylls will attend a service in Larne on Friday

The News Letter reports that relatives of the TV star Bear Grylls will attend a service in Larne to remember those who perished on board the MV Princess Victoria ferry in 1953.

The Princess Victoria, a British Railways car ferry, bound for Larne in Northern Ireland, sunk in the Irish Sea in a fierce gale, killing 130 passengers and crew.

Lady Sarah Grylls, Mr Grylls' mother, and his sister Lara Fawcett and his cousin Bevan Fawcett will attend the service at Chaine Memorial on Friday, according to the newspaper.