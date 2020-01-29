Michael Kerr: Man arrested in Birmingham
A 50-year-old man has been arrested in Birmingham on suspicion of the murder of 68-year-old Michael Kerr.
Police started a murder investigation after the body of the pensioner, who was known as Mike, was discovered at Birch Drive in Bangor in November.
He suffered skull and facial fractures as a result of what police described as a "vicious and sustained attack".
Mr Kerr was a radio and television announcer on BBC NI in the 1970s and 1980s.
Neighbours discovered his body at the bottom of the stairs in his house.