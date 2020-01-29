Image caption The hydrogen-fuelled buses have been built by Ballymena-based Wrightbus

Translink, Northern Ireland's public transport operator, has bought its first hydrogen-fuelled buses.

The company said it is a first step towards investing in zero carbon technology, to combat climate change and improve air quality.

The £4m investment in three buses is being supported by the government's Office for Low Emission Vehicles.

The buses have been built by Ballymena-based Wrightbus and the hydrogen is produced by windfarm operator Energia.

Energia will own and operate the hydrogen fuelling station in Belfast.

Water is the only exhaust emission from hydrogen-fuelled vehicles.

Translink already has some electric-hybrid buses in its fleet and the company's Chief Executive Chris Conway said it plans to pilot some fully-electric vehicles next year.

Mr Conway said hydrogen buses can be refuelled quickly and can operate on Belfast metro routes all day.

"This is about investing for the future and making sure we select the right technologies for the different routes we have across the network."

Last year Transport for London ordered 20 hydrogen double deckers from Wrightbus.