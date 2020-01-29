Men admit terrorism charges after MI5 surveillance

Seven men have pleaded guilty to terrorist charges arising from a covert MI5 operation against the Continuity IRA (CIRA).

The undercover bugging operation focused on a house in Newry, County Down, in 2014.

The men were due to go on trial on 3 February 2020.

They were re-arraigned at the request of their defence lawyers at Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday.

Patrick Joseph 'Mooch' Blair, 64, of Lissara Heights, Warrenpoint, County Down; Liam Hannaway, 50, of White Rise, Dunmurry, Belfast; John Sheehy, 35, of Erskine Street, Newry, and Colin Patrick Winters, 48, of Ardcarn Park, Newry, admitted belonging or professing to belong to a proscribed organisation, providing weapons and explosives training, conspiring to possess explosives, firearms and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

They further admitted conspiracy to possess explosives, firearms and ammunition with intent, and preparing acts of terrorism.

Blair, Hannaway and Winters also admitted collecting information likely to be of use to terrorists.

Sheehy further pleaded guilty to attending a meeting at Ardcarn Park for terrorist training.

Winters also admitted allowing his Ardcarn Park home to be used for a terrorist meeting.

Seamus Morgan, 64, of Barcroft Park, Newry, Kevin John Paul Heaney, 46, of Blackstaff Mews, Springfield Road, Belfast, and Terence Marks, 49, of Parkhead Crescent, Newry, each pleaded guilty to belonging, or professing to belong to, a proscribed organisation.

Marks also admitted to a further charge of receiving training in the making, or use of, explosives for terrorism.

The offences took place on dates between 11 August 2014 and 11 November 2014.

None of the defendants asked for pre-sentence reports from the probation service ahead of sentencing, which will be held on Wednesday, 25 March.

However, counsel for Hannaway said he would submit a number of medical reports to the court relating to his mental and physical health.

Mr Justice Colton said he would release the seven defendants on continuing bail.

No details were given in court on Wednesday about the nature of the charges to which the seven defendants pleaded guilty.

But a previous court hearing in 2014 heard that police believed Winters' home at Ardcarn Park was used to host meetings of the Continuity IRA.

MI5 had gained access to the property and planted a secret listening device in a number of rooms in the property to record conversations at the meetings.

The court heard that suspects in the property had been recorded discussing potential targets for attack, including specific police officers.

Potential attacks against members of the judiciary were also discussed, along with weapons training, funding for terrorist activity and plans to get weapons, a prosecution lawyer added.

A PSNI detective involved in the investigation told the court that the suspects were "leading key figures of a proscribed organisation".