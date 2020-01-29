Peace wall demolished in Belfast

Image caption The barrier on Duncairn Gardens in the north of the city will be replaced with a smaller barrier

One of the oldest peace walls in Belfast has been demolished.

The barrier on Duncairn Gardens in the north of the city will be replaced with a smaller barrier.

The barriers were erected to separate mainly unionist and mainly nationalist areas, to prevent attacks on residents living along the interfaces.

Duncairn Gardens separates the New Lodge and Tiger's Bay areas and has historically been one of the worst flashpoints in the city.

Work to reduce the 70 metre long and seven metre high security fence is expected to be completed by the start of the summer.

Ciaran Shannon, from the Duncairn Community Partnership, welcomed the work on the wall, which he said was "probably one of the ugliest peace fences".

"It has been there for a long time and is going to be completely transformed," he said.

"It will make a huge difference to people living on the other side. It will hopefully help regenerate the area."

Kate Clarke, from the partnership, said she was "delighted for residents".

But she said there was "a lot of work to be done" before peace walls were entirely removed.

She said they were "like a comfort blanket" for some residents.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said: "The changes will reduce the impact of the existing interface fence on nearby residents, whilst continuing to provide appropriate security for local people.

"I welcome this as progress and commend the ongoing work across interfaces to reduce tensions, build relationships and remove physical barriers."