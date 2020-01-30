Image copyright PA

Health, transport and two rugby stars visiting west Belfast make the headlines on Thursday.

Health trusts in Northern Ireland have made more than £15.5m from hospital car parking charges in the past three years, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

The newspaper reports more than £2.8m of that came from charging hospital staff to park their vehicles.

Forty-eight people were clamped for car parking offences across the Southern Trust and South Eastern Trust.

Meanwhile, the Irish News has a different health story.

It reports that the waiting list crisis in Northern Ireland's healthcare system is in need of a "radical surgery", according to a health think-tank.

The Nuffield Trust said there are "lessons to learn from other countries" to resolve the waiting list crisis, but that there is "no quick fix".

The Daily Mirror reports on a warning from the Commissioner for Older People, who warns the "pace and scale of change is not enough" at Northern Ireland care homes.

Eddie Lynch said he remains "concerned and frustrated" in the wake of the Dunmurry Manor Care Home report.

"I remain concerned and frustrated by the pace of change," he said.

Image caption The police investigation was a "significant development", said the older people's commissioner

The Belfast Telegraph reports that the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) has asked its British counterpart, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), not to sanction Northern Ireland motorists affected by the "MoT crisis".

Most MoT tests for cars and light vehicles in Northern Ireland have been suspended with immediate effect after problems with vehicle lifts.

As of Tuesday, more than 7,000 MoT tests had been cancelled.

On a lighter note, the Irish News has the story that former Ireland rugby stars Tommy Bowe and Willie John McBride opened a sensory room in west Belfast on Wednesday.

Image copyright Inpho Image caption Tommy Bowe paid a visit to a school in west Belfast

The pair paid a special visit to St Gerard's School and Support Services on Blacks Road to have a look at the "immersive multi-sensory classroom".

Image caption Translink confirmed it had purchased three buses as part of a pilot scheme.

The News Letter reports on the inking of a £4m contract which will see the introduction of three hydrogen double decker buses to Northern Ireland.

The project is a result of a partnership between Translink, Energia Group and Wrightbus.

Wrightbus went into administration last year with the loss of 1,200 jobs.

The Daily Mirror splashes with the latest on the murder of three children in County Dublin.

Image caption Deirdre Morley, 43, appeared in court on Wednesday

Their mother has appeared in court charged with their murders.

Deirdre Morley, 43, from Parson's Court in Newcastle, came before a special sitting at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Wednesday.