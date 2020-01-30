Image copyright PSNI Image caption Mike Kerr was a former radio and television announcer on BBC NI

A 50-year-old man arrested over the murder of Michael Kerr has been released on bail.

The man was arrested in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Police started a murder investigation after the body of the pensioner, who was known as Mike, was discovered at Birch Drive in Bangor in November.

The former BBC radio and TV announcer suffered skull and facial fractures as a result of what police described as a "vicious and sustained attack".

Neighbours discovered Mr Kerr's body at the bottom of the stairs in his house.