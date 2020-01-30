Michael Kerr murder: Man released on bail
- 30 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 50-year-old man arrested over the murder of Michael Kerr has been released on bail.
The man was arrested in Birmingham on Wednesday.
Police started a murder investigation after the body of the pensioner, who was known as Mike, was discovered at Birch Drive in Bangor in November.
The former BBC radio and TV announcer suffered skull and facial fractures as a result of what police described as a "vicious and sustained attack".
Neighbours discovered Mr Kerr's body at the bottom of the stairs in his house.