The number of people waiting more than 12 hours in Northern Ireland's emergency departments has more than doubled in a year.

In December 2019, 64,872 people attended emergency departments in NI.

In the same month the number waiting for more than 12 hours was 5,280 - up from 1,991 in December 2018, making up 8.1% of total attendances.

The government's target aims to have no patient waiting longer than 12 hours in any emergency department.

Health Minister Robin Swann said the figures were "simply not good enough".

"The people of Northern Ireland deserve better. I have written to the chief executives of each of the Trusts, requesting detailed assessments of the situation," he said.

"We all owe a debt of gratitude to the staff who continue to work through these pressures, however, we need to fix things for their sake as well as for patients.

"I fully recognise that there are no quick or easy solutions. As with other parts of the health service, sustained investment is required alongside reforms to the way services are delivered."