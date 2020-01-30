Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The sub-committee will examine the impact of Brexit on Stormont

A new Brexit sub-committee established by the Stormont executive will meet for the first time next Tuesday, BBC News NI understands.

The parties agreed to set up the panel as part of the 'New Decade, New Approach' deal to restore power-sharing.

It is to be chaired by the first and deputy first ministers.

It will also involve at least one representative from each executive party.

The sub-committee will carry out an assessment of the impact of Brexit on the Stormont institutions.

It will also look at the effect on north-south and east-west relationships.

The deal states that the sub-committee's activities should be scrutinised by an assembly committee, but it is not yet clear how this will work.