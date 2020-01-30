Image caption Several of Northern Ireland's companies export to China with great success

Invest Northern Ireland has closed its offices across China as a result of the coronavirus, BBC News NI has learned.

It has offices in Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou, as well as an office in Hong Kong, although it reopened on Wednesday.

Chinese health authorities said there were 7,711 confirmed cases as of 29 January, while the death toll from the outbreak has risen to 170.

Invest NI staff have been encouraged to continue working from home.

Encouraging trade links

Northern Ireland's economic development agency has a presence in China to encourage trade links between the country and Northern Ireland.

Several of Northern Ireland's companies export to the market with great success.

Figures from HMRC show that in 2016/17, manufacturing exports to Hong Kong and China increased to more than £218m.

BBC News NI asked Invest NI if the outbreak of coronavirus had impacted on its operations.

A spokesperson said it was following guidance from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO).

"All of our offices across China are closed this week.

"Our Hong Kong office reopened yesterday [Wednesday], but staff have been encouraged to work from home until further notice.

"Planned in-market events in China and Hong Kong between now and the end of February have be postponed to another date.

"We are in daily contact with our staff and will continue to closely follow the advice and guidance from FCO to ensure they remain safe."