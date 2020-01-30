Image caption Raymond McCartney has served as MLA for Foyle

Sinn Féin MLA Raymond McCartney has confirmed to the BBC that he plans to step down from the assembly next week.

He has served as MLA for Foyle for the past 15 years.

"There is no one reason. I just feel the time is right to pass the baton on to someone else," said the former hunger striker.

The party's MEP, Martina Anderson, has been tipped as his successor as she is due to lose her job on Friday night when the UK leaves the EU.

His replacement will be selected at a party convention in Londonderry this weekend.

Image copyright PA Image caption Martina Anderson will lose her job in Brussels after Brexit

"Those within the party have known for some time of my plans to retire," said Mr McCartney.

"I turned 65 in November and had planned to step down then but decided to stay on for the election."

During his time in the assembly, Mr McCartney held a number of key roles on committees including justice and regional development. He also sat on the Northern Ireland Policing Board.

His departure brings the number of MLAs elected three years ago who have now quit the assembly to 17.