Image caption NI Commissioner for Older People Eddie Lynch's investigation concluded on Wednesday

The Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) has said it continues to examine how they can improve their processes to ensure the best outcomes for service users.

The body monitors and inspects health and social care services in NI.

The comments follow the conclusion of the commissioner for older people's investigation into Dunmurry Manor.

It found that changes to how nursing homes are managed and inspected are not happening fast enough.

An RQIA spokesperson added that they welcomed the commissioner's comment that improvements are underway.

Northern Ireland's Commissioner for Older People Eddie Lynch published his Home Truths investigation on Wednesday.

He said "the pace and scale of change is not enough" for improving how all nursing homes deliver care, are inspected and managed.

In 2018, he published a damning report into the care home.

In a police investigation, which began in August 2018 and examined the cases of 183 residents, officers have identified 29 residents whose care requires further enquiry.

An expert advisor has been employed to review eight of the cases for which full records are now available.