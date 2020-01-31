Troubles victims' pension details to be published

Image caption Many people were seriously injured during the Troubles

The government is required to publish legislation later on Friday providing for the payment of pensions to those severely injured during the Troubles.

The Northern Ireland Office held a consultation on the pensions between October and November last year.

Those eligible for the scheme should be able to start applying for pensions by the end of May.

Earlier this week Boris Johnson said that anyone applying for a pension must be an innocent victim.

Responding to a question by DUP MP Gregory Campbell about eligibility of claimants, the prime minister said that recipients must have sustained their injury "through no fault of their own".

He said this principle had been been applied to all the negotiations regarding the troubles pension scheme.