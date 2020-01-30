Members of the Orange Order have met to discuss the "frustration and anger from the community at large" towards the Stormont power-sharing deal.

The New Decade New Approach deal restored devolution after three years of political deadlock.

Orange Order grand secretary the Reverend Mervyn Gibson said the body had discussed concerns over the deal with unionist parties.

"All parties listen to what we say, how they act sometimes remains to be seen."

He said the organisation, which held its meeting in County Tyrone on Thursday night, opposed Irish language legislation and certain legacy issues.

Image caption The Reverend Mervyn Gibson said there is "a lot of ambiguity" around parts of the deal

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Gibson told the BBC that members of the Orange Order "had a frank and open debate".

"There was a lot of frustration and anger from the community at large about what had happened," he said.

"Of course nobody is going to say that it was wrong to give nurses pay parity or extra police officers - there are things in the deal that are good for the whole community - but there are things in the deal that aren't explained yet or fully understood."