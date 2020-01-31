Brexit day features on the front pages of most of Northern Ireland's daily papers on Friday.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that Northern Ireland's first and deputy first ministers remain divided in their vision of a post-Brexit future as the "final countdown" gets under way.

It says DUP leader Arlene Foster has called for efforts to ensure Northern Ireland will have easy access to the UK market, while Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill intends to use Brexit as a vehicle for moving towards Irish unity.

The News Letter carries a warning about the future of healthcare in Northern Ireland on its front page from the British Medical Association (BMA) "as Brexit day dawns".

It says the BMA believes issues surrounding medicines and cross-border health programmes "still need to be sorted out".

Meanwhile, The Irish News reports that Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney has warned that the UK's exit from the European Union will "weaken" everyone involved.

He said the official exit at 23:00 GMT on Friday will mark a "very sad day".

The Belfast Telegraph also covers the funeral of Nathan Gibson in Craigavon, County Armagh.

Mr Gibson, who was 25, was found fatally wounded on a towpath near Lake Road on 16 January.

Image copyright Gibson family Image caption Nathan Gibson, 25, was from Craigavon

His fiancée read a poem she wrote for her "one in a million" partner at the funeral at the funeral service, the paper reports.

The News Letter also features the story about a mean seeking justice for his father who was murdered by the IRA in 1976.

Martyn McCready, 74, said he believed one of the killers of his father John McCready is still living in Belfast.

Meanwhile, the Irish News reports that children were among witnesses to a "horrific knife attack" on a man in west Belfast.

It says graphic pictures of the man's life-changing injuries, including a severe wound to his face and tongue, were extensively shared on social media.

The Daily Mirror's front page story is about an "ambitious plan" it claims could lead to the closure of Belfast Zoo.

It reports that exotic animals may be replaced with red squirrels under a proposal to use some of the Cave Hill site for a conservation area.

The paper also reports that almost 3,000 people walked out of emergency departments in hospitals in Northern Ireland in December.

It says almost five per cent of people who attended accident and emergency units left before their treatment had begun.