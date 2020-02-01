Image copyright Robert Adamson Image caption Robert Adamson (right) with Danny Mallon (left) who is a chef/lecturer with Belfast Metropolitan College

A teenager has been putting his cooking skills to the test on the global stage at the International Young Chef Olympiad (IYCO) in India.

Robert Adamson, 17, from Carrickfergus, County Antrim, is representing NI at the event, which is being held across the cities of Delhi, Pune, Goa, Bangalore and Kolkata.

It involves more than 50 countries and ends on Sunday.

The winner walks away with the IYCO Champion Trophy and about £7,600.

The Belfast Metropolitan College student has been savouring the experience at the culinary extravaganza, which is organised by the International Institute of Hotel Management in partnership with the International Hospitality Council London.

There are participants from countries such as the USA, Spain, Kenya and Cambodia and its judging panel features leading chefs including England's Brian Turner and India's Sanjeev Kapoor.

The event began with a spectacular opening ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

"It was great to watch all the different shows and the various dancers - it was quite a spectacle," Robert said.

"It has been great trying all the different foods this week and meeting lots of nice people."

He spoke to BBC News NI from Kolkata on Friday and said he had prepared a range of dishes, including chicken galantine, with ratatouille and rice, for the opening rounds.

He hopes to make the cut and join the small cluster of competitors getting a tilt at the main prize this weekend.

Image copyright Robert Adamson Image caption Robert Adamson is representing Northern Ireland at the event

For the past year, the teenager has been developing his talents in the kitchen at Barnabys Restaurant, near Ballyrobert, which is owned by his uncle, who is also called Robert Adamson.

Mr Adamson said the International Young Chef Olympiad was a great opportunity for his nephew, who has shared a stove with renowned British chef James Martin in the past.

"Robert attends Belfast Metropolitan College during the week and works for me at the weekends," he said.

"He has gone from the pots and pans to helping chef in the kitchen.

"James Martin has visited our restaurant a number of times and Robert got to work with him when he visited us last April.

"It was brilliant for Robert, he picked up a few tips - frangipane tart would be his speciality.

"Hopefully Robert will come back from India with a few new recipes.

"I just hope he enjoys himself and learns from the experience, he is only 17 now, but when he is 27 or 37 this will stand by him."