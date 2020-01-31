Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Mark Hamilton has been promoted from his role as assistant chief constable

Mark Hamilton has been appointed the new deputy chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

He has been promoted to the £168,000-a-year post position from his role as assistant chief constable in the force.

The appointment comes after the acting deputy chief constable said he had taken legal advice about not being shortlisted for the permanent role.

Stephen Martin was appointed to the temporary position in August 2018.

It followed the departure of Drew Harris from the role to join the Garda Síochána - the Irish police force - as its top officer.

But Mr Martin was not offered an interview for the full-time role and subsequently announced he would retire in February.

The Northern Ireland Policing Board endorsed an appointment panel's recommendation for Mr Hamilton to become the next deputy chief constable during a special meeting on Thursday evening.

Justice Minister Naomi Long subsequently gave her approval for Mr Hamilton to take the job.

Policing Board chair Prof Anne Connolly said Mr Hamilton was appointed after a "rigorous, fair and lawful selection process".

Posting on Twitter, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne wrote: "Many congratulations and best wishes to Mark on his appointment.

"I look forward to working with him as we pursue our modernisation agenda."

The shortlist for the post featured Mr Hamilton, fellow PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Barbara Gray and two external candidates who formerly served in the PSNI.

The term for his position will last for five years.

Who is Mark Hamilton?

Mr Hamilton began his policing career in 1994 and has served in a wide range of posts in the Belfast and Armagh areas.

He studied French and Latin at Trinity College in Dublin but also has three masters degrees in criminology and criminal justice, human rights law and police leadership and management.

In 2012 he took up a role as the PSNI's deputy head of service improvement, where he oversaw a branches including policing with the community, criminal justice, anti-corruption and vetting and firearms and explosives.

In July 2013 he was promoted to assistant chief constable and has also held responsibility since 2016 for the PSNI's legacy and justice department.