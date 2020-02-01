As the UK left the European Union on Friday, there were passionate public demonstrations in Northern Ireland from people on both sides of the Brexit debate.

BBC News NI has picked out a few snapshots showing how Northern Ireland marked a significant moment in history.

Image copyright PA Media/Brian Lawless Image caption DUP MLA Jim Wells celebrates the countdown to Brexit with pro-Brexit supporters outside Stormont on Friday night

Image copyright Getty Images/Charles McQuillan Image caption Earlier, anti-Brexit campaigners held placards at Stormont repeating their calls for a referendum on Irish unity

Image caption Workers dismantled the European Commission's sign as it closed its Belfast office

Image copyright PA Media/Brian Lawless Image caption A Brexiteer had a parting message for the EU outside the gates of Stormont on Friday night

Image copyright Getty Images/Paul Faith Image caption Anti-Brexit campaigners have not changed their minds either as they drove their latest campaign poster to Stormont

Image caption BBC Newsline's white board gave the public a chance to express their feelings outside Belfast City Hall

Image copyright PA Media/Niall Carson Image caption Declan Fearon from Border Communities Against Brexit addressed a protest at Carrickcarnon just over the Irish border on Friday night

Image copyright PA Media/Brian Lawless Image caption Brexiteers celebrated to the beat of a Lambeg drum outside Stormont

Image copyright Getty Images/Charles McQuillan Image caption The Carrickcarnon protestors pointed out that a majority in Northern Ireland voted to stay in the EU