Sinn Féin has confirmed that MEP Martina Anderson has been selected for co-option to the assembly as the new MLA for Foyle.

She was the only candidate nominated to replace Raymond McCartney, who is due to step down on Monday.

She said she was "proud and honoured" to have been selected at an event on Saturday.

It marks a return to Stormont for the politician who was the party's Foyle MLA between 2007 and 2012.

She previously held the post of junior minister in the Executive Office.

Ms Anderson paid tribute to her predecessor Mr McCartney's "dedication".

However she added that she was joining the assembly at a "time of great challenge with the onset of Brexit and the Tories dragging the north out of the EU against the will of the people and the challenge of holding the British government to account on living up to its commitments".

"It is also a time of opportunity with the growing conversation on Irish unity and people's demand for a new and better Ireland," she added.

Ms Anderson lost her job as MEP on Friday after the UK officially left the EU.

She will now join the other two outgoing MEPs - Naomi Long and Diane Dodds in the Stormont Assembly.

It is expected she will become Sinn Féin's key voice on Brexit in the chamber.