Coleraine pupils quiz Prime Minister at Number 10

Image copyright Ballysally Primary School Image caption Ballysally Primary was the only school from Northern Ireland invited to question Boris Johnson

Two pupils from Ballysally Primary in Coleraine have visited 10 Downing Street to question the Prime Minister.

Primary 7 pupil Keeley and Daniel from Primary 6 met Boris Johnson on Thursday.

They were part of a 'children's lobby' who quizzed the prime minister on aspects of the future.

He faced questions from around 20 pupils on topics like Brexit, climate change, technology and what he wanted to be when he was a child.

The pupils from Ballysally were invited to Downing Street due to the school's participation in a scheme called Primary Futures.

As part of the scheme, children from the school have previously been given the chance to meet and question around forty people working in a range of jobs and professions to find out about what work they do.

Boris Johnson was Ballysally's highest profile interviewee yet, and they were the only school from Northern Ireland to be invited to question him.

Image copyright Ballysally Primary School Image caption Boris Johnson revealed he would have liked to be Van Morrison

Keeley asked Mr Johnson what job he would want to do after he left school if he was her age and living in Northern Ireland.

After admitting he would have liked to be Van Morrison the Prime Minister said he though he'd like to work in Northern Ireland's growing technology sector.

Keeley and Daniel also shared drawings of what jobs they wanted to do in future with Mr Johnson.

The pupils were accompanied by their teacher Deirdre McKeown and Ballysally Primary School's principal Geoff Dunn.

'Surreal day'

Mr Dunn told BBC News NI that the event at Downing Street was a wonderful opportunity for the pupils.

"The experience of visiting 10 Downing Street and meeting the Prime Minister and his staff will live long in all our minds," he said.

"It was such a surreal day filled with anticipation, excitement, intrigue and sense of history."

"The children and staff felt the importance of the occasion when we heard that this was the Prime Minister's only press meeting that day, the day before Brexit!"

"However, what struck me most about the whole day was how naturally Daniel and Keeley quizzed members of Downing Street staff about their jobs; how they came to be there, what the good parts and the not so good parts of their daily work lives were and even how they found the commute."

Mr Dunn also said that the visit showed the importance of giving children the chance to think about potential future careers, even from a young age.

Pupils from Ballysally Primary School have previously featured in a BBC film about the Primary Futures scheme.