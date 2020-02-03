Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Nipsa members went on strike on January

Court services across Northern Ireland could be disrupted on Monday because of strike action by civil servants.

Court clerks and assistants who are members of the Northern Ireland Public Service Alliance (Nipsa) are taking part in selective strike action.

Nipsa said Belfast Laganside, Antrim, Ballymena and Coleraine courts could be affected but did not say how many people were expected to take part.

It is the latest phase in a dispute over civil service pay and conditions.

In January, thousands of civil servants in Northern Ireland went on strike.

Nipsa said its members have had a below-inflation pay rise for nine years.

The union said its members wanted to be treated with the "same urgency as health workers".