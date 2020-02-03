A teenager has died following a car crash in County Down.

Police said he was a pedestrian and that the crash happened at Flying Horse Road, Downpatrick, at about 18:35 GMT on Sunday.

The road was closed for several hours to facilitate a police investigation but it reopened at about 01:30 GMT on Monday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has appealed for witnesses to contact officers.

John Trainor, an SDLP councillor in Downpatrick, said: "It's terrible news for any parent to receive.

"My thoughts and prayers at this difficult time are with the family, friends and all those involved in this incident."