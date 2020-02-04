Image copyright Getty Images

After breaking almost every bone in his body during a glittering professional career, you might think Sir AP McCoy would relish gentle paddle boarding on a calm lough.

But the retired jockey admitted feeling "vulnerable" as he carried his board to the waters of Enagh Lough, just outside Londonderry, for the launch of Sport Relief in Northern Ireland.

McCoy, from Moneyglass, County Antrim, was renowned for his determination and dedication over the course of his record-breaking career.

He won more than 4,000 races, and was crowned champion jockey 20 years in a row.

But despite his many accolades, he feared "making a fool of himself" when he took to the water with paddle boarders from Youth Action Northern Ireland.

"When I was standing out in the water and I was trying to stand up, you know there's that fear element," he says.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption AP McCoy was nervous about falling off the paddle board

Youth Action Northern Ireland is one of the charities that has benefited from Sport Relief.

Sport Relief is a charity event from Comic Relief, in association with BBC Sport, which brings together the worlds of sport and entertainment to raise money to help vulnerable people.

Youth Action NI was set up to engage vulnerable young women in sport and outdoor pursuits to help build resilience.

McCoy reveals that he had his own vulnerabilities during his career despite his success.

"I was lucky to be champion jockey 20 years in a row, but I was never really content in those 20 years," he says.

"I always thought that I should have done better."

The former champion jockey admitted he missed the pressures associated with "big time racing".

"That's the thing about a sports person if you are lucky to perform on a big stage," he says.

"You know when you walk away from that, nothing can ever replace it."

Recalling his races at the Cheltenham Festival or the Grand National, he says: "You think that you're the one they are there to watch and you have to perform for them."

'It's never going to be the same'

"When that's over, no matter what you do for the rest of your life, it's never going to be the same.

"It will never come back again, that's the way it is. I was very lucky to live the dream."

He says it was fulfilling as a sportsman to "give a little bit back and help others" through Sports Relief.

The former champion jockey befriended Anna, a 26 year-old single mother of two, while paddle boarding.

He learned how Youth Action Northern Ireland had helped Anna return to education and rebuild her confidence when she struggled with depression and dropped out of school after losing her mother when young.

"I'm not the most confident of people and I find it really hard to go out and meet people," she says.

"I was able to meet people my age and it was good for my boys too."

McCoy says he was lucky he "lived the dream in terms of sport" and says it was good to see young people who weren't as lucky as him benefit from new sporting opportunities.

He says young people also faced additional challenges of social media.

"You know everyone at some point in their lives will have some difficult times, no matter how much they've got or what they've got, it won't always be easy for them," he said.