The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) opens a new recruitment campaign on Tuesday, amid continued concerns over its ability to increase numbers of Catholic officers.

It is hoping to hire as many as 600 trainees in the course of this year.

Representatives of political parties, churches and sporting bodies, such as the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA), have been invited to the launch event.

The PSNI is also aiming to attract more women and people of ethnic backgrounds.

Applications are open for about three weeks, with the first part of the process handled by professional services firm Deloitte.

Later stages of selection, conducted by the PSNI, involve criminal background checks and physical tests.

In the lead up to the new campaign, the first since October 2018, there has been debate about whether a return to 50-50 recruitment is required.

The PSNI replaced the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) in November 2001, and a 50-50 recruitment policy ran for its first 10 years until 2011.

This meant that 50% of all recruits had to be from a Catholic background, and 50% from a Protestant or other background.

The policy saw numbers of Catholic police officers rise from 8% to 32%, but things have stalled years after it ended.

Former chief constable Sir George Hamilton warned last year that numbers were "going to start to dip if nothing changes".

Sinn Féin, the SDLP and senior Catholic clergymen favour its reintroduction, which would be a political decision, but unionists oppose it.

It is not the only challenge facing the PSNI, as it strives to better reflect the composition of Northern Ireland society.

It has 6,900 officers and publishes data on their backgrounds.

Sixty-seven percent are "perceived" as being Protestant, 32% Catholic and 1% are from an ethnic minority.

Seven in every 10 officers are male.

The PSNI is also conscious of needing to improve interest from working class Protestants and members of the LGBT community.