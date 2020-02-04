RHI report release date published
- 4 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The report into the Renewable Heat Incentive Scheme will be published on Friday 13 March.
The inquiry chairman, Sir Patrick Coghlin, will make a statement in the Long Gallery, Parliament Buildings in Belfast.
This is a breaking news story - more to follow.