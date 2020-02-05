Image copyright Presbyterian Church in Ireland Image caption Rev Bruce will be formally elected as moderator in June.

Reverend David Bruce has been elected as the moderator-designate of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

The 62-year-old from Banbridge is the secretary to the church's Council for Mission in Ireland.

Rev Bruce will be formally installed as the church's 175th moderator since 1840 at its general assembly in June.

He will succeed the Right Reverend Dr William Henry and is the first to hold the position from outside parish ministry in more than 20 years.

He said: "With the UK having left the European Union last week and we enter this transition phase, a new set of political relationships will be formed, both on this island and beyond.

"As members of an all-Ireland church we will remain fully committed to our people and their witness on both sides of the Irish border.

"The formation of the Northern Ireland Executive in Stormont, and Ireland's General Election this week indicate the importance of careful conversations with politicians, something I will be keen to continue during my year in office," he added.

There were four nominees for the position and of the 19 presbyteries voting on Tuesday night across Ireland, Rev Bruce received 14 votes.